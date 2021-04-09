FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials have asked the public to avoid the area of a tractor-trailer rollover in Franklin Friday morning.
The tractor-trailer rolled over the in the area of 490 King St.
No additional information has been released.
Crews are out in the area of 490 King St. with a tractor trailer rolled over. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/H0ztjq7KRB
— Franklin Fire (@FranklinMAfire) April 9, 2021
