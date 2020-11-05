BOSTON (WHDH) - City officials are encouraging people to compost by feeding their pumpkin to the “monster” at Moakley Park in Boston.

Parks and Recreation and the Environment Department is hosting a “Feed the Monster” compost event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the park.

People can bring their pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns to be put in a large bin that has large cardboard teeth like a monster.

Those who can’t make it can leave their pumpkins out with their trash pickup this week.

🥏 🎃 Sailing into Thursday like…. Today’s the last day to “Feed the Monster”. We’ll be at Moakley near the stadium from 10am-1pm with @BostonEnviro. Can’t make it? Leave your pumpkins out with your trash pickup this week or find a dropoff location: https://t.co/l0vhvyb5kO pic.twitter.com/ipfVyzsBtu — Boston Parks and Recreation Department (@BostonParksDept) November 5, 2020

