Public encouraged to perform acts of kindness, honor marathon victims on One Boston Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - The public is encouraged to honor the lives lost during the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and perform acts of kindness during One Boston Day on Thursday.

“This day serves as an opportunity to celebrate the resiliency, generosity, and the strength demonstrated by the people of Boston and those around the world,” Boston Mayor Kim Janey said. “Over the past year, we have all been tested in ways we could not have imagined. The spirit of One Boston Day is more important than ever.”

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, One Boston Day will not include the large-scale events and volunteer projects that have happened in years past.

Instead, residents are encouraged to share a moment of kindness with family, friends, neighbors and fellow Bostonians in ways that include supporting small businesses and donating blood. An acts of kindness checklist can be found on the One Boston Day website.

Those on social media can use the hashtag #OneBostonDay to share their acts of kindness.

Nine-year-old Martin Richard, Lu Lingzi, and Krystle Campbell all lost their lives when the bombs went off eight years ago.

Officer Sean Collier was also killed in a shootout with the suspects, and Officer Dennis Simmonds passed away in 2014 from injuries he received in the Watertown shootout with the bombers.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)