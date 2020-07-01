SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A community is preparing to say their final goodbyes to a veteran Salem police officer who tragically died in a car crash last month.

Dana Mazola, 56, spent 31 years with the Salem Police Department and had filed for retirement on June 25, eight hours before the fatal car accident on Jefferson Avenue in Salem, authorities said.

His final shift was slated for Aug. 7.

Visiting hours are scheduled for Wednesday at O’Donnell Cremations, Funerals, Celebrations on Washington Square in Salem. Fellow law enforcement officers and officials are invited to pay their respects from 3 to 4 p.m., with family and friends invited to pay their respects from 4 to 8 p.m.

A public funeral service will be held on Salem Common near the bandstand on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Mazola will be buried in the Swampscott Cemetery.

All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and to have no physical contact with the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dana Mazola Memorial Scholarship Fund at C/O Eastern Bank, 19 Congress St., Salem, MA 01970.

Mazola is survived by his wife and twin daughters.

