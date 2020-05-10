Public Garden makes way for virtual ducklings

BOSTON (WHDH) - A decades-old tradition got a virtual update Sunday, with the annual Make Way For Ducklings event held online during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Friends of the Public Garden hold the event by the famous statue re-enacting Robert McCloskey’s book every Mother’s Day, and took the celebration online SUnday.

“Even though we’re not physically together we are virtually together, and like Mrs. Mallard and her ducklings we will march on,” said Executive Director of Friends of the Public Garden Liz Vizza.

