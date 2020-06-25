Public health advisory issued after toxic algae found in Charles River

BOSTON (WHDH) - A public health advisory was issued Thursday after toxic blue-green algae were found in the Charles River, officials said.

The toxic algae were found at sites between the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge and Museum of Science, according to the Charles River Watershed Association.

Boaters are being urged to avoid making contact with the water in the area until further notice.

Cyanobacteria blooms are also said to be toxic to pets.

Anyone who does come in contact with the water should thoroughly rinse themselves off.

.@MassDPH recommends that people and pets avoid contact in areas of algae concentration and rinse thoroughly in the event of contact. DPH requires at least two samples, one week apart, to recommend rescinding the advisory pic.twitter.com/d0rRImznGq — Charles River Watershed Association (@charlesriver) June 25, 2020

