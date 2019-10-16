Public health alert issued for raw beef products due to possible E.coli contamination

BOSTON (WHDH) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for an array of raw beef products that may be contaminated with E.coli.

Raw non-intact beef products derived from imported beef in Ontario, Canada, have been recalled by Ryding-Regency Meat Packers, according to FSIS.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency conducted a food safety investigation and determined that certain products produced by the company may be contaminated with the bacteria.

FSIS says several shipments of beef implicated in the recall were exported to the United States.

The affected products, which were produced in May 2019, were shipped to distributed to institutions and retailers in Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

FSIS says it is concerned that some product may be in institutional or consumers’ freezers.

The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

E.coli is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause bloody diarrhea, dehydration, and in the most severe cases, kidney failure.

The following products have been identified as part of the recall:

10-lb. cardboard box packages containing bulk plastic-wrapped raw frozen ground beef gyros labeled “DEVANCO FOODS CHICAGO’S FAVORITE” GYROS SLICES (STRIPS) with a case code 159 19.

10-lb. cardboard box packages containing bulk plastic-wrapped raw frozen ground beef gyros labeled “KRONOS HALAL GYROS STRIPS” HALAL CERTIFIED BEEF GYROS UNCOOKED, IQF STRIPS with a case code 19 159.

Retail sized (8 patties) cardboard box packages containing “ZIYAD PREMIUM QUALITY Beef Hamburger Patties” with a case code 911541.021541.

Retail sized (8 kabobs) cardboard box packages containing “ZIYAD PREMIUM QUALITY Uncooked Kufta Kabob” with a case code 911154.021154.

8-lb. cardboard box packages containing bulk plastic-wrapped raw frozen ground beef patties labeled “Shop Right 100% PURE QUARTER POUND Ground Beef Hamburgers” and a sell-by date of 060720.

3-lb. cardboard box packages containing plastic wrapped raw frozen ground beef patties labeled “Shop Right 100% PURE Ground Beef Hamburgers” and a sell-by date of 060720.

2-lb. cardboard box packages containing plastic wrapped raw frozen ground beef patties labeled “LANDIS BRAND 100% ALL BEEF PATTIES 8 Quarter Pound Patties” and a sell-by date of 060720.

