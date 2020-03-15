Public health emergency declared in Boston, bars and restaurants ordered to serve 50 percent capacity and close early

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh declared a public health emergency in Boston due to the coronavirus on Sunday, imposing heavy restrictions on restaurants and bars and calling for residents to stay away from each other in the name of “social solidarity.”

Walsh said the emergency would allow officials to make decisions quicker and allocate resources with less red tape. And after many residents were out celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in South Boston Saturday night, Walsh said restaurants and bars have been ordered to close early and cut their capacity to 50 percent — with violators automatically being shut down for 30 days.

That holds for all food service establishments, like coffeehouses and sandwich shops, Walsh said. But in order to keep business going, all food service establishments are now allowed to serve via delivery and takeout, even if they don’t have those licenses, Walsh said.

Walsh was critical of the crowds in South Boston Saturday and said 14 bars in the neighborhood agreed to close Sunday after hundreds lined the streets to get into establishments the previous day.

“It surprised me, a lot of young people … they should be very much aware of what’s going on here,” Walsh said. “They have to act responsibly, if they want to be treated like adults they have to act like adults.”

He called on residents to stay home for the good of their community.

“St. Patrick’s Day celebrates a community that survived hardship by social solidarity, … shared sacrifice,” Walsh said. “Social distancing is not a vague, wishful strategy, it’s backed by science and data … what we do in the next two weeks will save lives.”

“This is not a snow day or time for visiting with friends,” Walsh said. “What we hear from public health experts is that this week is critical for flattening the curve.”

