Public health threat declaration for West Nile, EEE in NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities are issuing a public health threat declaration for the southern part of the state for a pair of mosquito-borne diseases.

Republican Gov. Christopher Sununu and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services say the declaration’s out for West Nile virus and Eastern equine encephalitis. The move makes it easier for about 30 municipalities in the area to take mosquito population control measures.

Mosquitoes have been a bigger pain than usual in New Hampshire this year. The state says this season has had the highest number of mosquito batches testing positive for West Nile virus of the past five years.

The state says the declaration is due partially to the 16 mosquito batches that have tested positive for West Nile in the state since early July.