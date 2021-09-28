NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Newton police community resource dog officially has a name thanks to the help of the public.

The department announced early Tuesday morning that the golden retriever has been named Leo after getting name suggestions from the community.

Leo and his handler, Officer Justin Lau, will be tasked with implementing innovative community engagement efforts by providing comfort and resources to individuals who have experienced unfortunate or traumatic events.

They are currently undergoing 18 months of training.

People who see Leo in their neighborhood are encouraged to stop by and say hello.

He has a name…say hello to Leo! Thanking everyone for their submissions and suggestions on naming our Community Resource Dog. If you see Leo in your neighborhood stop by and say hello💙 pic.twitter.com/KNd1Jvp9pI — Newton Police Dept. (@newtonpolice) September 28, 2021

