New Hampshire state officials will hold a candlelight vigil on Monday night honoring Officer Bradley Haas, who was shot and killed in the line of duty at New Hampshire Hospital last week.

The vigil, hosted by the state’s Departments of Health and Human Services and Safety, will honor Haas and stand in support of staff and patients of the hospital.

The public is invited to the soccer field at the corner of S. Fruit and Clinton Streets in Concord at 4:30 p.m. to gather in remembrance.

A former chief of police in Franklin, Haas was working as a New Hampshire Department of Safety security officer when he was killed, the Attorney General’s office said.

Haas was a father and a law enforcement veteran, according to the Attorney General’s office, serving a total of 28 years with the Franklin Police Department in various roles after spending three years working as a military police officer in the Army.