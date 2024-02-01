STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members gathered in Stoughton on Wednesday to discuss the impact of Steward Health Care System’s planned closure of the New England Sanai Hospital.

“Our health care choices are getting more and more limited in this area,” said Cynthia Walsh, who spoke at the public meeting. “I don’t think that it’s possible to replicate what we have here elsewhere, and that bothers me.”

The company is blaming low reimbursement rates from Medicare and Medicaid for its financial troubles and added that it lost $22 million by keeping it in operation. The hospital specializes in rehab and acute long-term care.

“We have always been committed to operating the hospital so that we deliver the highest-quality specialized care possible for our patients, which is why this is a difficult but necessary decision for us,” said New England Hospital President Justine Defronzo.

Congressman Stephen Lynch says Steward is eyeing selling four other hospitals, Holy Family Hospital, Nashoba Valley Medical Center, St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, and Norwood Hospital.

The hospital closure is set for April and all patients are being relocated.

