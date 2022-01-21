NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A public official in Connecticut was charged with murder Thursday after the body of a man was found inside her home.

Ellen Wink, 61, was being held on a $1 million, police said. It was not immediately clear if she has hired an attorney.

Wink is the city’s deputy Republican registrar of voters and served as city clerk from 2009 to 2011.

The Norwalk Hour reported that Wink owns the home where police said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around noon. He was later pronounced dead.

Police said they were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance and that Wink was detained at the scene.

