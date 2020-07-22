Public pools in Boston reopening with safety precautions in place

BOSTON (WHDH) - A pair of public pools in Boston are reopening Wednesday with safety precautions in place to guard against the transmission of COVID-19.

The Clougherty Pool in Charlestown and Mirabella Pool in the North End are ready to begin welcoming guests back amid a stretch of 90-degree heat.

Guests must register for a 90-minute swimming session prior to visiting the pools.

Each pool will only accommodate 75 visitors at a time, which is about 40 percent capacity.

Locker rooms and changing rooms will be closed until further notice so guests have to arrive dressed to swim.

Indoor pools are only open to those who are taking part in the city’s summer programs.

