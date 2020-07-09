ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are reminding the public to plug their air conditioners directly into outlets after an electrical fire destroyed a single-family home in Andover on Wednesday.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at 26 Vine St. discovered that the flames originated in a breezeway where a window air conditioner was plugged into a four-way extension cord, according to the Department of Fire Services.

Propane tanks stored in the area fueled the fire and caused about $350,000 worth of damage.

Fire officials deemed the house a total loss.

There were no reported injuries.

Andover Fire Chief Michael B. Mansfield said this is an important reminded to make sure air conditioners are plugged in properly.

“We are entering a very hot and humid stretch of weather. It is critically important that air conditioners be plugged directly into a wall outlet that is designed to carry the heavy electrical load,” he warned. “Do not plug air conditioners into power strips or extension cords.”

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey added, “In 2018, Massachusetts fire departments responded to 749 electrical fires that caused 10 civilian deaths, 101 fire service injuries and an estimated $45.2 million in property damage. Electrical fires were the second leading cause of fire deaths after smoking.”

