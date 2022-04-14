BOSTON (WHDH) - With public safety a top concern as Marathon Monday rapidly approaches, local police and federal investigators are offering a $5,000 reward for information after several Boston Police Department dress uniforms were stolen from a Weymouth supply store.

Someone broke into Andrea’s Police and Fire Supply in Fox Plaza in late March and stole four uniforms of dress pants and coats, as well as a leather jacket, according to the Weymouth Police Department.

The search for the person responsible for the theft comes amid an investigation into a man who authorities say opened fire Tuesday on a New York City subway train while wearing a construction uniform.

Just days before the 126th Boston Marathon, officials held a news conference to address the issue of safety along 26.2-mile race route.

“If you see someone, whether it’s dressed in a uniform, has a vest on, who you think might be a worker, but they’re acting a little odd or a little suspicious or a little out of the norm for what you’d expect someone to be doing, I’d urge anybody not to be afraid to call 911,” Boston Police Superintendent-In-Chief Greg Long said.

Offering a reward is a pretty common investigation strategy, according to retired Massachusetts State Police Lt. Mike Harvey.

“The more tips and leads the better, and obviously a financial incentive can be a good incentive. It gets people to talk,” he said. “The timing could be coincidental but it is certainly quite concerning.”

The FBI is assisting Weymouth police with an investigation. It is still unclear why the uniforms were taken.

“One of the first things that came to my mind was the Gardner heist in 1990. That crime was committed by people impersonating police officers,” Harvey added. “If somebody is doing something nefarious and impersonating police officers it’s a huge concern because again what are their intentions?”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Weymouth detectives at 781-682-3533.

