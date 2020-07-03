Public safety officials in Mass. urge caution during Fourth of July weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - Public safety and environmental officials are encouraging Massachusetts residents to remain safe while celebrating the Fourth of July weekend.

Officials held a news conference on Friday to remind the public to continue to practice social distancing and to be mindful of the dangers that come with operating a car or boat while impaired during the holiday weekend.

“Our administration believes it’s important to get outside and experience the natural world for both mental and physical health. And we encourage everyone who feels healthy to enjoy the great outdoors this weekend and throughout the summer,” said state Energy and Environmental Affairs secretary Kathleen Theoharides.

Other safety measures, include continuing to wear a face mask when around others, using caution while camping and grilling during drought conditions and refraining from setting off fireworks, which are illegal in Massachusetts.

