NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Public school teachers were back out on the picket line in Newton on Saturday after voting to authorize a strike over unsuccessful contract negotiations with the city’s school committee.

Newton Teachers Association President Mike Zilles announced the strike Thursday evening. Newton city officials soon said schools will be closed, with all school-related events and activities postponed, until after the strike ends.

On Friday, teachers holding signs marched to West Newton Square during one of several demonstrations around the city. At least 1,000 union members and their supporters attended a rally at City Hall later in the day. More rallies were set for Saturday.

“We need the political leaders of the city — the school committee, the city council — to stand behind us and say ‘Enough is enough Mayor Fuller,’” said Newton Teachers Association President Mike Zilles on Thursday, referencing Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

“All of us want a competitive offer for our teachers and a sustainable contract,” Fuller separately said.

In discussing a new deal, union members have asked for higher pay raises, parental leave for all educators and the hiring of more social workers to address student mental health.

“We have been working for 15 months to get a contract and there’s just nothing else that we can do to get heard and to get people to sit down and negotiate with us,” said Newton Public Schools teacher Anne Carey, noting negotiations that began before the last union contract expired. “It’s the last thing we’ve got.”

“We have the same expenses as anyone else and yet the starting salary for our Unit C people is $26,000 a year for a full time employee,” Carey said.

Zilles has claimed the city is sitting on $55 million it could tap into to help pay for key union asks. But Fuller on Thursday night said that is not the case, telling reporters “the one-time monies have already been allocated and put to use.”

Fuller spoke moments after Zilles’ strike announcement, saying the move marked “a sad day here in Newton.”

Fuller, who previously spoke out against a then-rumored strike authorization vote, further reiterated her position.

“The adults belong at the negotiating table,” she said. “The students belong in the classroom.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)