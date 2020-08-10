EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - People failing to wear a mask in Everett could face up to a $300 fine beginning Monday.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria announced that the city’s facial covering advisory for all public places has become a mandatory requirement for anyone over the age of 2 years old.

Locations where face coverings must be worn include, parks, business, outdoor spaces, and all public spaces.

People visiting a restaurant may take their mask off to eat but must adhere to the mask order when entering, exiting, or moving about an establishment.

The Everett Police Department, Everett Health Department, and Inspectional Services have been told by DeMaria to strictly enforce these guidelines and issue warnings or violations for those who fail to adhere to the order.

Each violation can result in a $300 fine.

“I know these measures may seem extreme; however, this virus is extreme,” DeMaria said in his order. “As we continue to grapple with the spread of the coronavirus, the response to mitigate the current pandemic and flatten the curve has to be more vigorous. We must all understand the seriousness of the virus and work with one another as we get through this period of time together.”

The order remains in effect until further notice.

