EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - People failing to wear a mask in Everett could face up to a $300 fine beginning Monday.
Mayor Carlo DeMaria announced that the city’s facial covering advisory for all public places has become a mandatory requirement for anyone over the age of 2 years old.
Locations where face coverings must be worn include, parks, business, outdoor spaces, and all public spaces.
People visiting a restaurant may take their mask off to eat but must adhere to the mask order when entering, exiting, or moving about an establishment.
The Everett Police Department, Everett Health Department, and Inspectional Services have been told by DeMaria to strictly enforce these guidelines and issue warnings or violations for those who fail to adhere to the order.
Each violation can result in a $300 fine.
“I know these measures may seem extreme; however, this virus is extreme,” DeMaria said in his order. “As we continue to grapple with the spread of the coronavirus, the response to mitigate the current pandemic and flatten the curve has to be more vigorous. We must all understand the seriousness of the virus and work with one another as we get through this period of time together.”
The order remains in effect until further notice.
CITY OF EVERETT EXECUTIVE ORDER In accordance with the authority conferred upon him pursuant to the Charter and Ordinances of the City of Everett, and the Massachusetts General Laws, including but not limited to Massachusetts General Laws, Chapter 111, Sections 30, 31, 122 and 310 CMR 11.05, and any other applicable law, the Honorable Mayor Carlo DeMaria hereby issues the following within the City of Everett, as to prevent the spread of a COVID-19 and for the protection of public health, safety and welfare: •As of Monday, August 10, 2020, the City of Everett’s facial covering advisory for all public places will become a mandatory requirement. •Anyone over the age of two-years-old must wear a clean face mask or face covering when in any indoor or outdoor space that is open to the public. •Locations include, but are not limited to: parks, businesses, outdoor spaces, and all public spaces. Those visiting a restaurant may take their mask for the consumption of food and beverage, but must adhere to the mask order when entering, exiting, or moving about an establishment. This order will remain in effect until further notice. I have ordered the Everett Police Department, Everett Health Department, and Inspectional Services to strictly enforce these guidelines and issue warnings and/or violations to those who are not adhering to the Order can be fined up to $300 per violation. I know these measures may seem extreme; however, this virus is extreme. As we continue to grapple with the spread of the coronavirus, the response to mitigate the current pandemic and flatten the curve has to be more vigorous. We must all understand the seriousness of the virus and work with one another as we get through this period of time together. Carlo DeMaria Mayor
