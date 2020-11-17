BOSTON (WHDH) - The public will be able to voice their opinions about proposed service cuts to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s bus and subway systems during a meeting on Tuesday.

MBTA staffers are hosting a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. to solicit feedback about the possible service cuts as a result of low ridership and a decline in fare revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The MBTA unveiled a package of service cuts last week that included eliminating commuter rail service on weekends and after 9 p.m. on weeknights, ceasing running all ferries, scrapping 25 bus routes, halting subways and buses at midnight, and scaling back more transit options beginning next spring and summer.

The plan, which is undergoing a month-long public comment period ahead of a final vote in December, would shave more than $130 million from what the T spends on running buses, trains, and ferries.

People can register to be apart of Tuesday’s virtual meeting here.

