LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The public is set to gather Tuesday for a memorial service in honor of Lawrence Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, who was killed in Afghanistan last month.

Rosario Pichardo, 25, was one of 13 United States service members killed by a suicide bomber during evacuations at an airport in Kabul on Aug. 26.

Her body was flown to Logan International Airport on Saturday before being escorted to Lawrence in a public procession.

Hundreds of people lined the streets along the route to pay their respects to Rosario Pichardo.

“This is a time to show Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo that we are with the family, that we are all together, that they’re not alone, and that we’ll always be there for her,” veteran Jackie Marmol said.

The New England Patriots also honored her before their first game of the season on Sunday by putting a tribute to her on their big screen.

Rosario Pichardo’s family held a private funeral Mass on Monday that was attended by Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, as well as Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren.

“I’m proud of her service,” Markey said. “I’m proud of what she was doing, to protect women and children, especially, in Afghanistan. That’s who she was. She was the embodiment of everything that Lawrence and this community stands for.”

Public visitation will be held Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Eulogies will be offered following public visitation from 2 to 3 p.m.

Rosario Pichardo will then be buried in Bellevue Cemetry in Lawrence.

The family has set up a GoFundMe in her memory.

