Public told to avoid area in Manchester, NH as police search for suspect

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are urging the public to stay away from an area in Manchester, New Hampshire as they search for a suspect who tried breaking into a home after being involved in a domestic violence incident overnight, authorities said.

As officers arrived at the scene of the attempted break-in in the area of Ray Street just north of Appleton Street, the suspect allegedly ran off.

A further investigation revealed that the suspect had previously been involved in a domestic incident on Parker Avenue, according to Manchester police.

Authorities have set up a perimeter and say they believe the suspect is in the immediate area.

Police added that it is unclear if the suspect is armed at this time.

The public is told to avoid the area of Ray Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 orthe Crime Line at 603-624-4040.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)