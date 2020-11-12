Public told to avoid area of structure fire in Nantucket

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - The public is being asked to avoid the area of a structure fire in Nantucket.

Nantucket police are asking the local fire department with the structure fire on Woodbury Lane.

No additional information has been released.

We are assisting Nantucket Fire Department on the scene of a structure fire on Woodbury Lane. Please avoid the area #Nantucket — Nantucket Police (@NantucketPolice) November 12, 2020

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)