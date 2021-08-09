BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - The public is being told to avoid the area where several wires came crashing down onto a roadway in Brookline on Monday morning.

A utility pole appeared to be snapped in half with wires dangling across Heath Street.

People are told to avoid Heath Street between Hammond and Warren streets as well as Randolph Road.

No additional information has been released.

