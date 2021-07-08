DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout as they continue to search for a New Bedford man who has been missing since May.

Members of the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Search and Rescue Unit conducted a large-scale search for Henry Fermino, 61, on Wednesday around 9 a.m. in the wooded area between Cross and Reed roads in Dartmouth after receiving credible information from New Bedford detectives that he was likely in that area on May 11, according to police.

Fermino was not located during the search for authorities are urging anyone who frequents the paths in those woods to remain on the lookout for him.

Anyone with information regarding Fermino’s whereabouts is asked to call either New Bedford or Dartmouth police.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)