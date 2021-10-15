BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The public has been urged to avoid a neighborhood in Braintree on Friday as police continue to negotiate with a barricaded suspect.

There is a heavy police and SWAT presence in the area of Washington Street and Holbrook Avenue, where an armed suspect is barricaded inside a third-floor apartment, according to law enforcement officials.

The apartment building has been safely evacuated.

It’s not clear what prompted the standoff.

Crisis negotiators have been called to the scene.

No additional information has been released.

It’s unclear if the barricaded person inside Braintree apartment building is armed but Metro SWAT not taking any chances #7News pic.twitter.com/UAHJZZY4Rb — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) October 15, 2021

🚨Police Activity🚨 Be advised heavy police activity in area of South Braintree Square. Please stay away from the area. — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) October 15, 2021

Washington Street around Holbrook Ave in Braintree is shutdown are the moment as tactical teams deal with a barricaded person..police asking people to avoid the area #7news pic.twitter.com/1fVCNua26G — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) October 15, 2021

