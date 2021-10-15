BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The public has been urged to avoid a neighborhood in Braintree on Friday as police continue to negotiate with a barricaded suspect.
There is a heavy police and SWAT presence in the area of Washington Street and Holbrook Avenue, where an armed suspect is barricaded inside a third-floor apartment, according to law enforcement officials.
The apartment building has been safely evacuated.
It’s not clear what prompted the standoff.
Crisis negotiators have been called to the scene.
No additional information has been released.
