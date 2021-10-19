BOSTON (WHDH) - People are being urged to avoid an area of Boston due to heavy police activity on Tuesday.

The public is advised to avoid the area of Albany Street between East Berkeley and Malden streets in the South End.

Video showed several police cruisers and ambulances with flashing lights that have been parked in the neighborhood for most of the day.

Emerson College is telling the community to be on alert following a report of an armed person with unknown intent at Rotch Field.

At least one building in the area has been evacuated. Workers could be seen waiting outside for hours waiting to be allowed back inside.

There were no additional details immediately available.

EMERSON ALERT! Armed Person with unknown intent is reported at Rotch Field Boston campus. . Be alert.Updates will be posted at https://t.co/TwmpHQgIrg — Emerson College (@EmersonCollege) October 19, 2021

Traffic Advisory: Avoid the area of Albany Street between East Berkeley Street and Malden Street due to police activity — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 19, 2021

