NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The public has been urged to avoid a street in Northboro as police conduct an unattended death investigation on Wednesday morning.

South Street is currently closed from Northgate to Longfellow roads, according to Northboro police.

Officers and fire units are currently at the scene. A district attorney spokeswoman confirmed the unattended death.

Video from SKY7 HD showed emergency crews gathered around a bucket truck and the bucket had been blocked off with a partition.

Drivers are being told to use alternative routes.

The area is expected to be shut down for several hours.

No additional information has been released.

Please avoid South Street at Garrison Circle as there is an active investigation going on. Cars are being detoured at Longfellow Road and Northgate Road. We expect this area to be shut down for several hours. — Northborough Police (@NorthboroughPD) September 8, 2021

