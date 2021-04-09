BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents and businesses are being urged to reduce water use and take other precautions as most of Massachusetts is in drought.

The southeast region of the state is in significant drought, while the remainder of the state, excluding the Islands, is in mild drought, Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Kathleen Theoharides declared Friday.

“In most regions across the Commonwealth, dry conditions have set in again, and it is important that we all take water conservation steps now to lessen its potential impacts on our environment and water supplies, and to take extra precautions when using an open flame or cooking on a grill to prevent wildfires,” Theoharides said. “The Baker-Polito Administration will continue to work closely with municipalities, local water suppliers and our federal partners to monitor and respond to the ongoing drought conditions.”

Those in significant drought are advised to limit outdoor watering to hand-held hoses or water cans used only after 5 p.m. or before 9 a.m. one day a week.

People in mild drought are also asked to limit outdoor watering to one day a week during the same time frame.

In addition, the public is encouraged to select only native and drought-resistant plants for new plantings, and make sure their toilets, faucets and showers are WaterSense efficient.

The EEA says that drying conditions will likely continue with the forecast indicating higher-than-normal temperatures and lower-than-normal precipitation.

