NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are urging the public to stay off the roadways as a wintry mix packing freezing rain and sleet creates slick road conditions across the Bay State on Friday.

Colder air moving down from the northwest is causing a changeover of rain to freezing rain and sleet in Massachusetts.

The Baker-Polito administration on Thursday urged non-emergency state workers to stay home and avoid traveling on Friday due to an expected flash freeze.

MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver also urged the public to stay off the roadways because the morning commute “has the potential to be horrible.” He added that if people must travel, to do so with extreme caution.

Crews struggled to pretreat the roads on Thursday due to the consistent rainfall. Crews can only start putting out salt when the temperatures drop and the rain switches to sleet. That is where the potential for a flash freeze comes into play.

“It is honestly one of the worst types that we manage,” Gulliver said. “Anybody in operational business has a difficult time with these particular kinds of storm because of the nature of them.”

Numerous spinouts were reported throughout the Bay State during the morning commute.

At the massive salt pile in Chelsea, bulldozers could be seen dumping salt into trucks for transport across New England.

Eastern Salt has been trucking out up to 12,000 pounds of salt a day, according to manager Cornelius Martine.

“It’s going to turn into more of an ice storm for tomorrow, so I think salt demand will be just as heavy, or heavier than it would be for a snowstorm,” said Martine.

Due to the nature of the storm, MassDOT officials said there was very little they could do proactively. They plan to have between 800 and 1,000 pieces of equipment out during the storm.

“Drivers need to be aware that at some point during this change over roads could become very icy quickly, and this is generally going to make for a horrible morning commute,” said Gulliver. “We’re really urging drivers to stay off the roads if possible.”

