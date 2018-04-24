Public visitation held in Bridgewater for ‘Voice of the Patriots’ Gil Santos

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WHDH) — A public visitation was held in Bridgewater for former Patriots broadcaster Gil Santos on Tuesday.

The broadcaster, known as the “Voice of the Patriots,” passed away last week at the age of 80. Santos was born in Acushnet and grew up in Fairhaven.

Santos worked for the Patriots for 36 years and called 745 games, a franchise record. He retired in 2012 and was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2013. During his career, Santos called three Super Bowl games.

The Santos family said his funeral and burial will be private.

