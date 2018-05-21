Public warned after bear spotted near Leicester High School

LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning the public after a bear was spotted Monday night near Leicester High School.

The bear was seen around 6 p.m. in the area of Hyland Avenue, officials said.

Massachusetts Environmental Police have been called to the area.

Residents are asked to stay away from the bear if they happen to see it.

No additional details were available.

