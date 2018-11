BOSTON (WHDH) - A hearing will be held Tuesday to discuss lowering the speed limit in Boston.

A proposal sponsored by Councilor Ed Flynn suggests lowering the limit from 25 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour in order to enhance public safety.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. at City Hall, where the public is welcome to testify.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)