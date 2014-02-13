Public Affairs Shows: Urban Update

Urban Update Airs at 7AM on Channel 7 -WHDH

Coming up on this week’s episode of Urban Update, host Byron Barnett will start the program by introducing Kristine Poirier, Senior Director of Development for the Children’s Tumor Foundation, and Dr. Nicole Ullrich, an Associate Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School. The two women will join host Byron Barnett to help raise awareness for people with Neuro-fibro-matosis.

On the second segment of Urban Update, host Byron Barnett will discuss City Year Boston and how City Year AmeriCorps members serve full-time in schools, providing high-impact support to help students stay in school and on track to graduate high school. Adanma Ude, Director of Community Partnerships for City Year, Inc. will join host Byron Barnett to talk more about the progress City Year Boston has made this year.

Host Byron Barnett will discuss the 5th annual Jamaica Plain Porchfest, a music and arts festival taking place on porches throughout Jamaica Plain. Mindy Fried and Eli Pabon, the co-producers of Jamaica Plain Porchfest, will join the show to discuss the event.

On the final segment, host Byron Barnett will then discuss how 15 million Americans have food allergies, including 5.9 million children under the age of 18. Host Byron Barnett will introduce Alberto Vasallo, who chatted with two individuals who offered to shed more light on the topic.