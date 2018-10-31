Puerto Rican fans line parade route, showing support for Cora, Red Sox

BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox manager Alex Cora represented Puerto Rico during the parade Wednesday, and this weekend, Cora plans to bring the championship trophy to his home.

The Puerto Rican community came out strong for the parade as Latino pride lined the streets of Boston, showing their respect and support for Cora, the first manager from Puerto Rico and leading the team to the title.

“He is my compatriota, my brother from Puerto Rico as well. What not better to celebrate here a lot with the Boston Red Sox,” said Jose Rodriguez.

Cora proudly flew the flag during the victory parade and happy to see them waving right back at him.

“I did not know there were so many Puerto Ricans in Boston, to be honest with you,” Cora said. “So many flags. Now we go to Caguas.”

One of the first things Cora did as manager was load a plane with supplies for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

“I am very grateful that he is doing what he is doing and helping his people and helping one another,” Jeannette Rentas said.

In the 118-year history of the Red Sox none of the managers have been from a minority group.

The Hispanic community says Cora is paving the path for Latinos.

“As a Latina woman and coming from a household where my dad is a coach, it’s kind of motivating and positive for my child to see that,” said Charys Bones.

Sunday night, Cora asked Red Sox owners if he could bring the trophy to his hometown, Caguas, and he will be doing that Saturday with some of the players.

