Pufferfish spotted in tree after weekend nor’easter

GLOUCESTER (WHDH) - A pufferfish was spotted in a tree in Gloucester following this past weekend’s nor’easter. Real or fake? You be the judge.

Twitter user Peter Lovasco posted photos of the fish Tuesday afternoon with a caption that said “crazy fish in a tree.”

Omg #Pufferfish one of my fiancee's friends found this fish in a tree from the past weekends Monster Nor'easter #Gloucester ma .. those waves ment business.. Crazy fish in a tree.. pic.twitter.com/c6BK2hiY8n — NEMAStormWatch (@PeterLovasco) March 7, 2018

Many questioned the legitimacy of the photos, especially since some say it’s rare to find the pufferfish in waters north of Cape Cod at this time of year.

The storm battered coastal communities with high winds and fierce waves.

In Seabrook, New Hampshire, a seal pup was washed into a parking lot. In York, Maine, the storm unearthed what is believed to be a ship that dates back to the Revolutionary War.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)