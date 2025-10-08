WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A family in Wrentham made a rare discovery in their backyard when they spotted an Atlantic puffin Sunday.

The seabird species is not typically found as far inland as Wrentham. Experts said recent storms may have caused the bird to end up so far away from its home.

“We just had a series of storms in the Atlantic, and any time there’s an oceanic storm, high winds can blow these guys far off course,” said Sheida Soleimani, Executive Director at Congress of the Birds Rehab Center. “We suspect that he just must’ve gotten picked up with the wind, and then just blown so far inland and got confused that he got blown down and landed in a grassy yard.”

Animal Control officers were able to find a rehabilitation facility in Rhode Island that could take the bird in and offer it care in hopes of returning it out to sea.

“When he came in he was fiesty, full of energy, we did not see any damage to his bones, no breaks. We did not see any signs of emaciation, he was actually pretty hefty,” said Soleimani.

The rehab center said once the puffin is healthy, they will bring it back out to the ocean. They said it should have no trouble finding its home off the coast of Maine.

“He will find his way navigating once he’s out there. They use stellar cues, the sun and the stars to actually find their way around,” said Soleimani. “So he’ll be hopefully back out into the ocean and finding his way home.”

Congress of the Birds Rehab Center has also cared for a falcon, owls, red-tailed hawks, and more.

