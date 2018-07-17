CAPE MAY, N.J. (WHDH) — A pug accused of running away from home spent some time behind bars at the Cape May Police Department over the weekend.

Officers posted a “pug mug” of the pup on Facebook, writing: “This is what happens when you run away from home.”

They added that the dog was seen sneaking through yards before they captured the pet.

Not long after the pug’s arrest, police located his owners.

The department joked that he paid his bail in cookies.

