AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - Author Colson Whitehead will no longer give the keynote address at UMass Amherst’s commencement exercises.

Whitehead, the recipient of two Pulitzer prizes and a MacArthur “genius grant”, backed out of the role due to the arrests of student protesters on campus.

“Calling the cops on peaceful protesters is a shameful act,” Whitehead posted on social media before extending his best wishes to the class of 2024.

Police arrested about 130 people while clearing out the pro-Palestinian encampment there on Tuesday.

The University said demonstrators ignored warnings from school officials and police that said those who didn’t leave would be arrested.

