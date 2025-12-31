FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive tackle Christian Barmore are both facing assault charges over separate incidents.

The news is not sitting well with some Patriots fans at Gillette.

“This is not great news for the Patriots,” Christina Izzi said.

“Pull it together,” Jean Pacheco said. “You got this far as a team. Stop this outside nonsense and play the game.”

With Sunday’s game and the playoffs on the horizon, fans are hoping this won’t make an impact on the scoreboard.

“It’s a little hurtful,” Shravan Dev said. “The patriots are supposed to represent Massachusetts and what we stand for, and you see them on the field and you don’t know what they are doing behind closed doors.”

Fans haven’t been this excited about the team’s momentum since the last time they clinched the AFC East title in 2019.

“I can’t believe what they’ve done this year,” Jack Phillips said. “The whole team has come together in one year and then you hear this. I know it puts a damper on it.”

