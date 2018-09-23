‘Pulling for Hope’ participants pull plane to raise money for American Cancer Society

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds took part in a tug-of-war challenge to raise money for the American Cancer Society on Sunday.

The challenge is for teams of about 20 people to pull a 24-foot JetBlue plane across a Logan Airport runway in the shortest amount of time.

Everyone participating in the challenge, “Pulling for Hope,” is raising money for cancer research and treatment for oncology patients.

“A few of our members have been affected by cancer, so to come out and support the cause is awesome,” Kris Giles, one participant, said. “We absolutely love this. We did it last year, we’ll probably do it next year. We love to give back to the community, fundraising, and helping out.”

