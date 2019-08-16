(WHDH) — Hormel apparently thinks pumpkin spice and canned meat is a perfect combo.

Fans of the fall-time flavor will be able to purchase cans of limited edition Pumpkin Spice Spam next month.

The product will be on sale at Walmart.com and Spam.com.

There’s no pumpkin mixed with the canned pork, just cinnamon, clove, allspice, and nutmeg.

Spam recommends people eat this new creation with waffles, a fall vegetable hash, or bake it into a cornbread muffin.

