Pumpkinfest winner weighs in at 1,832.5 pounds

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — They’ve crowned the great pumpkin in a Maine town.

The biggest pumpkin at Sunday’s weigh off at the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest came in at a cool 1,832.5 pounds (831 kilograms). Edwin Pierpont, of Jefferson, gets credit for growing the massive gourd.

The weigh-in is a prelude to the Pumpkinfest and Regatta in Damariscotta.

The pumpkins will be displayed, carved, painted and made into boats. The highlight is the pumpkin boat race in the town’s harbor on Monday.

