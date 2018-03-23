STROUDSBURG, PA (WHDH) — An unlikely suspected in wanted in Pennsylvania.

Police put up wanted posters for Punxsutawney Phil because of the cold weather at the start of spring.

The famous groundhog predicted six more weeks of winter last month, but that promise expired last week.

Now, people in the area want Punxsutawney Phil to face the music.

“I think it’s good. I think they need to get him, yeah. They need to get him and bring him in ’cause we need spring. We need it now,” said Stroudsburg resident Mary Montgomery.

Police in the area are asking people to give them a call if they see Phil so they can take him into custody.

