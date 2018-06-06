ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - A pup seen chasing an ambulance in Orleans Wednesday has been named an honorary fire dog.

Orleans Fire and Rescue appreciated the help that the dog, Finn, gave them as they drove their ambulance.

Finn helped direct traffic around a scene while their crew work, Orleans Fire and Rescue wrote on their Facebook page.

Crews gave Finn a ride in the fire car to celebrate his new position.

