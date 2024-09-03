BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two puppies stolen from a backyard in Bellingham were reunited with their owners after they were anonymously dropped off at a local animal shelter Saturday.

Bellingham police are still looking for two suspects who broke in and stole a pair of 3-month-old American Bullies on Aug. 24. However, a week later, the puppies were back in the care of their owners.

Two men were caught on surveillance video from a business next door walking close to the owners’ property. They were seen taking two puppies, named Ghost and Lucy, the family said.

“I never thought that someone would just come into my yard and, for one, just steal my dogs, but we’re happy now that we have our dogs back,” said owner Kymberlin Calderon.

The pups, which cost thousands of dollars, were anonymously left outside an MSPCA shelter a week later. Police then called their owners with the good news.

“My wife and I were shaking kind of, tears coming down as well, it was a very, very good feeling,” said owner Jose Gudiel.

The dogs are now back with their siblings and their mother, Tinkerbell, and the couple who had their privacy invaded and puppies stolen are now taking extra precautions.

“We stepped up all the security cameras all around the property. We have to, we have to,” Gudiel said.

The couple is looking to find a new home for the pups, but they said they didn’t want it to happen like this.

“If anybody was interested in them, knock on the door and let us know, like, ‘Hey, we’re interested,’ we’re willing to work with people,” Calderon said.

The owners had a message for the canine thieves.

“If they had a change of heart, thank you I hope you guys don’t do this again, this is not right,” Gudiel said.

