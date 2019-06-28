‘Puppies aren’t people’: Attorney for woman accused of dumping dogs in trash shocks court

(WHDH) — The attorney representing a woman dumping a bag of 3-day-old puppies into a trash can said “puppies aren’t people” as he argued in court that his client shouldn’t be treated like someone who caused harm to a person.

The Desert Sun of Palm Springs reports Deborah Sue Culwell, of Coachella, was taken into custody Thursday following a bail hearing.

Prosecutors say Culwell dumped a plastic bag containing seven palm-sized puppies into a store dumpster in April.

They were left in sweltering heat before a man heard their cries and rescued them.

The puppies were treated for dehydration and malnourishment but one later died. Another 38 dogs were rescued from Culwell’s home.

Joseph Cavanaugh, Culwell’s attorney, shocked the court when he said “puppies aren’t people” as he tried to argue against a bail increase.

Culwell had been out on $10,000 bail. Prosecutors got her bail increased to $50,000 because she faces up to 7 years in prison if convicted.

She is charged with seven counts of felony animal cruelty and seven counts of misdemeanor abandoning animals.

