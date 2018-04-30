Puppies named after Boston Bruins players coming to City Hall Plaza

BOSTON (WHDH) - Puppies named after six Boston Bruins players will be at City Hall Plaza on Friday to help celebrate the grand opening of “The Patios.”

Shultz’s Guest House, a Dedham-based dog rescue organization, is bringing their newest adoptable puppies — Chara, Krejci, Backes, Bergeron, Rask and Marchand.

The litter of recently rescued puppies were named on Saturday, just as the puck dropped on Game 1 of the second round playoff series between the Bruins and Lightning.

“These pups were named most appropriately, with great honor and pride – and we think they will bring lots of good luck to our Boston Bruins team,” officials said in a press release.

For those interested in adoption, the puppies will be available to see starting at 3:30 p.m.

The Patios will feature nine custom patio areas, complete with a beer garden, an ice cream shop, food trucks, miniature golf, special pop-up events, and an ongoing “Puppy Wednesday” event series.

