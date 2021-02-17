BOSTON (WHDH) - Two puppies who traveled from Georgia to Massachusetts must undergo surgery to fix what the animal shelter called “broken hearts” before being put up for adoption.

Twelve-week-old puppies Coco and Reesie were transported in mid-January from rural Georgia to the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, Mass., where it was discovered that Reesie had parvovirus, a highly contagious disease.

She has since received treatment and recovered from the virus.

Health checks also revealed that both pups were suffering from Patent Ductus Arteriosus, a condition marked by an abnormal blood vessel outside of the heart that does not close properly after birth. If left untreated, the condition can lead to congestive heart failure.

The pair are scheduled to undergo a non-invasive procedure at the MSPCA’s Angell Animal Medical Center on Feb. 24, where Dr. Katie Hogan is set to place specially designed plugs within the end of the affected blood vessels.

“Now that Reesie has recovered from Parvo, they are both good candidates for the procedure,” Hogan said. “I expect they will do well, and I’m so grateful to play a role in providing them the bright and healthy future they deserve.”

The NEAS is asking for donations as the puppies medical bills are expected to exceed $10,000. Donations can be made online.

Mike Keiley, Director of Adoption Centers and Programs at the MSPCA-Angell, and Interim Executive Director of NEAS, says he is eager to get Reesie and Coco out of danger and into new homes.

“Both of these puppies have endured more than their share of challenges in such a short period of time, and they’re just two of the hundreds of animals we’ve helped since our affiliation with NEAS was announced. We’re only able to meet their extensive medical needs because of the generosity of donors, and I’m grateful to everyone who steps forward to help them,” he said.

The puppies are expected to be available for adoption in separate homes by March 10.

Anyone interested in adopting Reesie or Coco can email heartpuppies@neas.org.

