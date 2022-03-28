NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A 4-month-old puppy that was abandoned on the side of a road in North Attleboro last month has quickly become the “unofficial mascot” of the North Attleboro Police Department.

The Chihuahua named Axel was found abandoned in a crate on Feb. 26 and taken to the North Attleboro Animal Shelter for treatment.

Axel has since recovered and has been working with police officers to help people in need.

“Axel, for me, is the unofficial mascot of the North Attleboro Police Department,” Representative Adam J. Scanlon said. “Axel is awesome.”

Axel attended a children’s book drive on Saturday, where he greeted kids as they picked out books.

“The reaction to Axel has been wonderful. He’s great with kids and our seniors love him,” Scanlon added.

Axel is now preparing to be adopted.

Dominique Scott, the pup’s owner, was arraigned last week on a charge of animal cruelty.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)